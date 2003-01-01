FTP Software Downloads

Wing FTP Server is distributed under the shareware license, and you can download and evaluate a fully functional trial version for 30 days. After 30 days, you can continue using it as a Free edition for non-commercial use. If you need more features available in Standard/Secure/Corporate edition, please purchase a license and register it. And if you are not sure which version is right for you, please see the edition difference here.

Wing FTP Server v7.3.8 for Windows   [Release Notes]   [Quickstart Guide] (13.4 MB) Download
Wing FTP Server v7.3.8 for Linux   [Release Notes]   [Installation Guide] (19.0 MB) Download
Wing FTP Server v7.3.8 for Mac OS   [Release Notes]   [Installation Guide] (16.0 MB) Download

Wing Gateway v1.1.2 for Windows   [Help Manual] (3.2 MB) Download
Wing Gateway v1.1.2 for 64-bit Linux (3.0 MB) Download
Wing Gateway v1.1.2 for 32-bit Linux (2.7 MB) Download

FTP Rush v3.5.8 for Windows (requires .NET Framework 4.5+) Freeware   [Release Notes] (3.7 MB) Download
FTP Rush v3.5.8 for Windows (portable version) Freeware   [Release Notes] (4.0 MB) Download
FTP Rush v3.5.8 for Linux Freeware (15.5 MB) Download
FTP Rush v3.5.8 for Mac OS Freeware App Store (12.4 MB) Download

Android/iOS version of FTP Rush. Freeware

